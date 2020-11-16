12 Drug Dealers Arrested in Busan

Busan Police caught 12 drug dealers who traded hemp and methamphetamine through the Dark Web and Telegram.

The Busan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit announced that they have caught 12 people, who sold drugs, and 30 others who bought or took drugs on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

The police arrested 9 out of 12 people who sold drugs and handed over 3 to the prosecution.

They are accused of selling weed and methamphetamine using the Dark Web that requires specific software, configurations, or authorization to access.

Thirty people who bought or took drugs were also handed over to the prosecution.

Buyers were found to have seen advertisements that led them to contact the sellers through Telegram’s messenger application, and then bought the drugs after making online payments.

The police confiscated 24g of methamphetamine and 26g of hemp.