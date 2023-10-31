12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.
Here are 12 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.
November Festivals and Events in Busan
Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo
BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.
Period: November 1-3
Venue: BEXCO
Autumn Night Music Relay
Four days spotlighting a unique genre, including ballads, hip-hop, K-Trot, and K-pop, the concert promises an unforgettable fusion of melody and ambiance.
Period: November 2-5
Venue: APEC Naru Park, Yongdusan Park, Busan Cinema Center
League of Legends World Championship
The World Championship will witness 22 top teams from around the globe competing to secure the championship title.
Period: November 2-12
Venue: Sajik Indoor Gymnasium
Yeongdo Coffee Festival
The 2nd Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival features experience events, seminars, and contests.
Period: November 3-5
Venue: Amir Park
Busan International Fireworks Festival
The 18th Busan International Fireworks Festival returns with approximately one million people expected to watch.
Period: November 4
Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaeksom, Igidae Park
Sister Act
Inspired by the beloved 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, this adaptation promises a sensational English version of the cherished tale, now reimagined as ‘Made in Korea.’
Period: November 4-14
Venue: Sohyang Theater
Invest Korea Summit
Investors from around the world descend on Korea to talk finance.
Period: November 6-8
Venue: BEXCO, Nurimaru APEC House
Sojiro Ocarina Concert
The Japanese master of ocarina plays a concert in Busan.
Period: November 9
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Turn Toward Busan
Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.
Period: November 11
Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery
G-Star
The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.
Period: November 16-19
Venue: BEXCO
ECCK-Haps-NBA Networking Night
Haps teams up with the European Chamber of Commerce and the Norwegian Business Association for an evening of networking.
Period: November 24
Venue: Praha 993
Yuja Wang Concert
Yuja Wang plays a piano recital as part of the World Recital series.
Period: November 28
Venue: Busan Cultural Center