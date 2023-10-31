12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.

Here are 12 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.

November Festivals and Events in Busan

Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo

BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.

Period: November 1-3

Venue: BEXCO

Autumn Night Music Relay

Four days spotlighting a unique genre, including ballads, hip-hop, K-Trot, and K-pop, the concert promises an unforgettable fusion of melody and ambiance.

Period: November 2-5

Venue: APEC Naru Park, Yongdusan Park, Busan Cinema Center

League of Legends World Championship

The World Championship will witness 22 top teams from around the globe competing to secure the championship title.

Period: November 2-12

Venue: Sajik Indoor Gymnasium

Yeongdo Coffee Festival

The 2nd Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival features experience events, seminars, and contests.

Period: November 3-5

Venue: Amir Park

Busan International Fireworks Festival

The 18th Busan International Fireworks Festival returns with approximately one million people expected to watch.

Period: November 4

Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaeksom, Igidae Park

Sister Act

Inspired by the beloved 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, this adaptation promises a sensational English version of the cherished tale, now reimagined as ‘Made in Korea.’

Period: November 4-14

Venue: Sohyang Theater

Invest Korea Summit

Investors from around the world descend on Korea to talk finance.

Period: November 6-8

Venue: BEXCO, Nurimaru APEC House

Sojiro Ocarina Concert

The Japanese master of ocarina plays a concert in Busan.

Period: November 9

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Turn Toward Busan

Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

Period: November 11

Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery

G-Star

The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.

Period: November 16-19

Venue: BEXCO

ECCK-Haps-NBA Networking Night

Haps teams up with the European Chamber of Commerce and the Norwegian Business Association for an evening of networking.

Period: November 24

Venue: Praha 993

Yuja Wang Concert

Yuja Wang plays a piano recital as part of the World Recital series.

Period: November 28

Venue: Busan Cultural Center