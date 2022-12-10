12 Not So Secret Spots to Enjoy the Fireworks

Having trouble figuring out where to watch this year’s fireworks display?
Here is a list of 12 alternative places if you don’t want to mess with the large crowds, or can’t afford the high-priced seating at the bars or grandstands on Gwangan Beach.
Popular vantage points to watch the festival are listed below:
○ Gwangalli Beach
○ Jangsan Mountain
○ Marine City Cinema Street
○ Mipo, at the end of Haeundae Beach
○ Near Samick Beach Apartment
○ Namcheon Port
○ Yonghoman Bay (in front of LG Metro City Apartments in Nam-gu)
○ Igidae
○ Hwangnyeongsan Mountain
○ Millak Waterfront Park
○ Nurimaru APEC House, Dongbaekseom Island
○ Dalmajigil Road
○ Geumnyeonsan Mountain Observation Deck
Bonus location — The new cafes along the new W Apartments in Yongho-dong has a few cafes and a promenade which are deemed the latest “hotspot” to check out the fireworks this year.
The fireworks take place on Saturday, December 17 beginning at 7 p.m.