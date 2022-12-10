Image: City of Busan
12 Not So Secret Spots to Enjoy the Fireworks

The Busan International Fireworks Festival returns on November 5.

Haps Staff

Having trouble figuring out where to watch this year’s fireworks display?

Here is a list of 12 alternative places if you don’t want to mess with the large crowds, or can’t afford the high-priced seating at the bars or grandstands on Gwangan Beach.

Popular vantage points to watch the festival are listed below:

○ Gwangalli Beach

○ Jangsan Mountain

○ Marine City Cinema Street

○ Mipo, at the end of Haeundae Beach

○ Near Samick Beach Apartment

○ Namcheon Port

○ Yonghoman Bay (in front of LG Metro City Apartments in Nam-gu)

○ Igidae

○ Hwangnyeongsan Mountain

○ Millak Waterfront Park

○ Nurimaru APEC House, Dongbaekseom Island

○ Dalmajigil Road

○ Geumnyeonsan Mountain Observation Deck

Bonus location — The new cafes along the new W Apartments in Yongho-dong has a few cafes and a promenade which are deemed the latest “hotspot” to check out the fireworks this year.

The fireworks take place on Saturday, December 17 beginning at 7 p.m.

