12 Reported Coronavirus Cases Now at Dong-A University

The city of Busan added six new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total caseload to 384.

Cases 379 to 381 are students at the Dong-a University Bumin campus.

So far, the campus has reported 12 related cases, 11 of whom are from the same department and the same student club.

815 people at the Bumin Campus came in contact with confirmed patients. Health authorities placed 478 into self-quarantine and are closely monitoring 337.

Cases 382 and 384 attended a briefing in Yeonje-gu for a health supplement-related pyramid-scheme business where they came in contact with Pohang case 70.

Among the 50 people linked to this briefing, 42 have been tested, and 6 tested positive including 3 in Busan.

Case 383 came in contact with case 362 at a small restaurant with six tables. Seven people at five of the tables have been confirmed so far.

Student from Changwon Among Those Infected

A teenage woman from Changwon city who commutes to Bumin Campus of Dong-A University in Busan has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to Gyeongnam Provincial Office on the 20th, a teenage woman living in Changwon City, a student at the Dong-A University Bumin Campus, was confirmed for COVID-19.

The woman went to a restaurant near the school where 6 students of the Dong-A University Bumin Campus club tested positive for the coronavirus, visited between the 16th and 17th.

The woman was included in the list of 108 people that Busan City reported to Gyeongnam Province as it identified a number of contacts with members of Dong-A University when tracing the infection route.

The cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19  in 18 cities and counties in Gyeongnam came to 282.

Travel

