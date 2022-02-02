121 Caught Breaking Quarantine Violations in Gyeongnam Over Seollal

The Gyeongnam Police Agency caught 121 people breaking quarantine violations over the Lunar New Year’s period it announced.

During a crackdown from the 29th of last month for five days, 72 reports of quarantine violations were reported.

Violators included two groups of foreigners, including 18 who were caught at a house in Changwon at 10 p.m. on the 30th and 10 foreigners and a business owner who were caught at 12:40 a.m. on the 30th at a singing room in Yangsan.

Eight foreigners were sent to immigration for being identified as illegal immigrants.