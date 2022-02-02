Image: Gyeongnam Police Agency
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

121 Caught Breaking Quarantine Violations in Gyeongnam Over Seollal

Haps Staff

The Gyeongnam Police Agency caught 121 people breaking quarantine violations over the Lunar New Year’s period it announced.

During a crackdown from the 29th of last month for five days, 72 reports of quarantine violations were reported.

Violators included two groups of foreigners, including 18 who were caught at a house in Changwon at 10 p.m. on the 30th and 10 foreigners and a business owner who were caught at 12:40 a.m. on the 30th at a singing room in Yangsan.

Eight foreigners were sent to immigration for being identified as illegal immigrants.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
1.1 ° C
1.1 °
1.1 °
34 %
4.6kmh
38 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
5 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 