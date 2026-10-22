126 Chrysanthemum Varieties on Display at Geochang Memorial Park

An autumn chrysanthemum exhibition featuring 126 varieties developed in Gyeongnam Province is underway at Geochang Incident Memorial Park, running through November 1.

Organized by the Gyeongsangnam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services in cooperation with Geochang County, the 14-day exhibition opened on October 19 as part of the park’s annual chrysanthemum festival.

The display features 96 cut-flower varieties and 30 potted varieties, showcasing a wide range of flower shapes, colors and growing characteristics.

Unlike traditional flower exhibitions that display chrysanthemums in vases, many of this year’s flowers have been planted directly in soil to recreate their natural growing conditions.

Visitors can observe the differences between varieties, while potted chrysanthemums are arranged throughout the park’s flower garden.

One of the highlights is the public debut of Geumbi, a newly developed deep-yellow spray chrysanthemum.

The variety, submitted for plant variety protection in April, was developed as a potential replacement for Geumsu, an established variety that has become increasingly difficult to cultivate after more than 20 years of production.

Visitors can also participate in a preference survey by placing stickers on their favorite varieties. The results will help researchers identify promising chrysanthemums for future cultivation and commercial production.

Free chrysanthemum planting workshops will be held at the park’s History Education Center on October 24, 25 and 31, and November 1.

Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with each activity lasting approximately ten minutes.

The workshops are available to the first 250 visitors each day who complete the flower preference survey, with a total of 1,000 places available over the four days.

The exhibition takes place at Geochang Incident Memorial Park, a site dedicated to remembering the victims of the 1951 Geochang massacre, combining the seasonal flower displays with the park’s historical and commemorative setting.