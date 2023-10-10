Image: Jinju City
127th Jinju National Folk Bull Strength Competition Begins

The ‘127th Jinju National Folk Beef Strength Competition,’ a prestigious event renowned for its rich history and authority, is scheduled to take place at the Jinju Folk Bull Strength Competition Stadium from October 11th to the 15th.

With its origins dating back to 1897, the Jinju National Folk Cattle Strength Competition has become a time-honored tradition, now celebrating its 127th edition. This event has consistently coincided with the Gaecheon Arts Festival each autumn.

Anticipated to draw over 220 highly skilled cows from all corners of the nation.

Offering a total prize purse of 103 million won, the event will feature preliminary matches on the first day, October 11th, following the morning weigh-in and draw.

These preliminary rounds will be conducted in a tournament-style format across three distinct weight classes, culminating in the eagerly awaited finals on the 15th, the grand finale of the competition.

In addition to the riveting battles between these magnificent creatures, spectators and attendees can look forward to a range of unique attractions, including celebratory performances by renowned artists like Park Gu-yoon and Bin Ye-seo, as well as local talent.

