12th Arab Film Festival Begins Thursday

The 12th Arab Film Festival, the only Arab film festival in Korea, will be held from tomorrow through Sunday.

This film festival presents various screenings through on/offline channels under the theme of ‘The Joy of Arab Cinema’.

Event Information

Period: July 27 – July 30, 2023

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 3,000 won for all

Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center, Korea-Arab Society

Website

Film List

Opening — Kira & El Gin (Egypt, 2022)

Ambush Al Kameen (Ambush)(UAE, 2021

All Roads Lead to Rome (Lebanon, 2022)

Heliopolis (Algeria, 2021)

Mediterranean Fever (Palestine, Qatar, 2022)

The Alleys (Jordan, 2021)

Within Sand (Saudi Arabia, 2022)

(Short Line) A’ZEEJ / Aldaruz The Druj (Oman, 2022)