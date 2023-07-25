12th Arab Film Festival Begins Thursday

The 12th Arab Film Festival, the only Arab film festival in Korea, will be held from tomorrow through Sunday.
This film festival presents various screenings through on/offline channels under the theme of ‘The Joy of Arab Cinema’.
Event Information
Period: July 27 – July 30, 2023
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 3,000 won for all
Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center, Korea-Arab Society
Film List
Opening — Kira & El Gin (Egypt, 2022)
Ambush Al Kameen (Ambush)(UAE, 2021
All Roads Lead to Rome (Lebanon, 2022)
Heliopolis (Algeria, 2021)
Mediterranean Fever (Palestine, Qatar, 2022)
The Alleys (Jordan, 2021)
Within Sand (Saudi Arabia, 2022)
(Short Line) A’ZEEJ / Aldaruz The Druj (Oman, 2022)