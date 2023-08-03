Image: Arab Film Festival
12th ARAB Film Festival’s Seoul Screenings Underway at Seoul Arthouse MOMO

The 12th ARAB Film Festival, hosted by Korea-Arab Society, KAS, began its Seoul screenings on August 3rd and will continue through August 6th at Arthouse MOMO.

The event is being held under the slogan “The Joy of Arab Cinema,” introducing Arab films from 9 countries, unveiling the past and present of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The program comprises award-winning and internationally recognized films in various genres, including action, adventure, thriller, comedy, drama, and documentary.

Talk and Q&A sessions will be presented as follows. On August 5th(Sat), they will have an online conversation with director Lara Saba and actor Betty Taoutel of All Roads Lead to Rome (2022) after the film’s physical screening. On August 6th(Sun), a talk session with film journalist HwaJung Lee and Programmer Ji Hye Yoo will follow the screening of Héliopolis (2021).

Prior to this, from July 27th(Thu) to July 30th(Sun), the festival had its screenings in Busan, opening up the ceremony with greeting speeches from Young-sam Ma (Secretary General at Korea-Arab Society) and H.E Khaled Abdelrahman (Ambassador at Embassy of Egypt in Seoul, South Korea). Filmmaker Marwan Hamed’s Kira & El Gin (2022), which brings a new take on the Egyptian Revolution 1919, was screened at the opening ceremony. A talk session also proceeded in Busan. On July 29th(Sat), they discussed the film All Roads Lead to Rome (2022) and discovered Arabic culture comprehensively with an Arab major professor from Busan University of Foreign Studies, Jaeyang Park, and film journalist Jee yeon Park.

The ARAB Film Festival has annually provided joy for cinephiles seeking Arabic films and opportunities to learn about their cultural backgrounds. It can be said that the festival holds a highly crucial role in spreading awareness of the past and present of Arab countries.

Online screenings will follow their physical screenings from August 7th to August 13th on NAVER TV and are free of cost.

