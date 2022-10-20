Image: City of Busan
12th Busan Robot Contest

Haps Staff

The 2022 12th Busan Robot Contest will be held on October 22 and 23 at the 2nd Exhibition Hall of BEXCO to expand the robot industry base in preparation for the future 4th industrial revolution and foster creative robot technology talents. 

This competition was hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and hosted by Busan Techno Park and consisted of a contest and an exhibition/experience event.

752 people from 356 teams will participate in a total of 10 events, including 7 events in the contest section and 3 events in the experience section. It is an intelligent creative robot, making a creative robot, and the experience part includes a 3D printer robot racing rowing competition, a family experience, and a special class family experience.

In addition, various attractions such as six robot exhibition experience booths and four robot assembly and coding experience booths are operated and programs in which citizens can participate. 

Event Information

Period: October 22-23, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.busanrobotcom.or.kr/

