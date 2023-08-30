Image: Geoje City
12th Geoje Dundeok Grape Festival to Take Place September 9-10

The ’12th Geoje Dundeok Grape Festival’ gets underway on September 9th to 10th, transforming the Dundeok Family Sports Park into a grape lover’s paradise.

This year’s festival revolves around the theme of ‘Falling in Love with Dundeok Grapes.’

With a reputation for their substantial size and high sugar content, Dundeok grapes have garnered nationwide acclaim, making them an irresistible treat.

At the heart of the festival lies performances and activities. Visitors can indulge in the pleasure of free Dundeok grape tastings and explore a bustling direct sales market.

Notably, this year’s festival has many hands-on experience programs, allowing tourists to immerse themselves directly in the festivities.

The festival grounds are surrounded with the vibrant blooms of cosmos and zinnias, creating a captivating atmosphere that allows families to enjoy a delightful weekend outing as the cool autumn breeze begins to sweep in.

Highlights by Day

Day 1 (September 9th): The festival’s inaugural day features a grand opening ceremony, a thrilling grape surprise auction, family-oriented competition games, a captivating dance festival starring local dance troupes, and a jubilant performance stage.

Day 2 (September 10th): On the festival’s second day, a rich tapestry of events awaits, including local traditional performances, the Geoje Yeongdeung Ogwangdae performance, another exciting grape surprise auction, and more. Attendees can also look forward to a prize draw and a stage brimming with celebratory performances.

blank
