12th Swedish Film Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

The 12th annual Swedish Film Festival, which began with Queen Silvia of Sweden’s opening in 2012, will take place starting Wednesday, November 1st in 5 cities across Korea.

The 12th Swedish Film Festival will showcase a total of 10 Swedish films.

The festival is scheduled to be held from November 1 to 19, 2023 and will take place in Busan, Seoul, Gwangju, Incheon and Daegu.

Event Information

Period: November 3-9

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won

Website

Film List

Comedy Queen

Triangle of Sadness

A Christmas Tale

Boy From Heaven

The Emigrants

I Am Zlatan

Prejudice & Pride – Swedish Film Queer

Burn All My Letters

Hilma

Historja – Stitches for Sapmi

Movie Times

blank
