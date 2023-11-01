12th Swedish Film Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

The 12th annual Swedish Film Festival, which began with Queen Silvia of Sweden’s opening in 2012, will take place starting Wednesday, November 1st in 5 cities across Korea.
The 12th Swedish Film Festival will showcase a total of 10 Swedish films.
The festival is scheduled to be held from November 1 to 19, 2023 and will take place in Busan, Seoul, Gwangju, Incheon and Daegu.
Event Information
Period: November 3-9
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 1,000 won
Film List
Comedy Queen
Triangle of Sadness
A Christmas Tale
Boy From Heaven
The Emigrants
I Am Zlatan
Prejudice & Pride – Swedish Film Queer
Burn All My Letters
Hilma
Historja – Stitches for Sapmi