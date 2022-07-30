13 Events in Busan to Check Out This August

The hottest month of the year is here in Busan, and there are great activities to do both indoors and outdoors to keep you cool.

Here are 13 events in Busan to check out next month.

Events in Busan this August

Busan Sea Festival

Date: July 30 – August 7

Location: Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach

International Astronomical Union XXXI General Assembly Busan 2022

Date: August 2 – 11

Location: BEXCO

Art in the Bay

Date: August 3 – 7

Location: Bay 101

2022 Night Race in Busan

Date: August 6

Location: Gwangalli Beach

Global Networks for Blue Planet

Date: August 12 – 15

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Busan Craft Beer Festival 2022

Date: August 17 – 21

Location: BEXCO Outdoor Plaza

JUNCTION ASIA 2022

Date: August 19 – 21

Location: BEXCO

Busan Comedy Festival

Date: August 19 – 28

Location: Around Busan

Mad Stars 2022

Date: August 25 – 27

Location: BEXCO

Super Tiger

Date: August 26 – 27

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Busan Maru International Music Festival

Date: August 30 – September 29

Location: Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more

11 O’clock Concert in August: Musica Viva Ensemble

Date: August 31

Location: Busan Cinema Center

ECCK Networking Night

Date: August 31

Location: Songdo Marriott Hotel