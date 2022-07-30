13 Events in Busan to Check Out This August

The hottest month of the year is here in Busan, and there are great activities to do both indoors and outdoors to keep you cool.
Here are 13 events in Busan to check out next month.
Events in Busan this August
Busan Sea Festival
Date: July 30 – August 7
Location: Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach
International Astronomical Union XXXI General Assembly Busan 2022
Date: August 2 – 11
Location: BEXCO
Art in the Bay
Date: August 3 – 7
Location: Bay 101
2022 Night Race in Busan
Date: August 6
Location: Gwangalli Beach
Global Networks for Blue Planet
Date: August 12 – 15
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Busan Craft Beer Festival 2022
Date: August 17 – 21
Location: BEXCO Outdoor Plaza
JUNCTION ASIA 2022
Date: August 19 – 21
Location: BEXCO
Busan Comedy Festival
Date: August 19 – 28
Location: Around Busan
Mad Stars 2022
Date: August 25 – 27
Location: BEXCO
Super Tiger
Date: August 26 – 27
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Busan Maru International Music Festival
Date: August 30 – September 29
Location: Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more
11 O’clock Concert in August: Musica Viva Ensemble
Date: August 31
Location: Busan Cinema Center
ECCK Networking Night
Date: August 31
Location: Songdo Marriott Hotel