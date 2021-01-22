134,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations Expected in Busan in the First Quarter of 2021

Plans for vaccinations for COVID-19 in Busan are speeding up as the promotion team has been put in place and work has begun.

According to local media reports, the COVID-19 Vaccination Promotion Committee held its first meeting on the 21st of January in the video conference room at Busan City Hall with 25 members in five teams.

The teams consist of the executive supervision, target management, vaccination supply, vaccination agency operation, and adverse reaction management.

The main tasks of the group are the implementation plan in line with the government’s inoculation plans, securing an inoculation center, and management of the supply and demand of vaccinations.

About 134,000 vaccinations are expected within the first quarter of this year, with preference going to medical personnel, group facility workers, and the elderly.