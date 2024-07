The 13th Arab Film Festival, hosted by Korea-Arab Society, KAS, began its Busan screenings on July 3rd and will continue through the 7th at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: Through July 7, 2024

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 3,000 won for all (free for paid members of Busan Cinema Center)

Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center, Korea-Arab Society

