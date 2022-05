The 13th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Championship will take place at Songjeong Beach from May 27 to 29.

Busan Mayor’s Cup, which is the largest surfing competition in the country, took place every year since 2009 but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: May 27-29

Venue: Songjeong Beach

Hosted and organized by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan Surfing Association

Website: www.busansurf.org/ (Korean)