13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival to Showcase Korean Musical Excellence

The 13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival, a celebration of Korea’s traditional gayageum music, is set to take place at the Gimhae Culture Center from August 29th to September 2nd.

Hosted by Gimhae City and supervised by the Gimhae Cultural Foundation, this festival promises a rich cultural experience.

Under the theme “Gayageum Iro Donghaeng,” meaning “Move forward with the Gayageum,” the festival offers four captivating performances and a master class.

It kicks off with the ‘Seodo Band’ in the opening concert, blending traditional and pop music.

The event will also feature Kim Cheol-jin, a Presidential Award-winning artist, and Master Park Hyeon-sook, an Important Intangible Cultural Property known for her mastery of Gayageum Sanjo.

The grand finale showcases the ‘Gimhae Municipal Gayageum Orchestra’ alongside renowned artists.

The festival aims to celebrate and preserve Korea’s rich gayageum heritage.

Admission is free but reservation-based, details available on the Gimhae Culture Center website www.gasc.or.kr.