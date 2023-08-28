Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival to Showcase Korean Musical Excellence

By Haps Staff

The 13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival, a celebration of Korea’s traditional gayageum music, is set to take place at the Gimhae Culture Center from August 29th to September 2nd.

Hosted by Gimhae City and supervised by the Gimhae Cultural Foundation, this festival promises a rich cultural experience.

Under the theme “Gayageum Iro Donghaeng,” meaning “Move forward with the Gayageum,” the festival offers four captivating performances and a master class.

It kicks off with the ‘Seodo Band’ in the opening concert, blending traditional and pop music.

The event will also feature Kim Cheol-jin, a Presidential Award-winning artist, and Master Park Hyeon-sook, an Important Intangible Cultural Property known for her mastery of Gayageum Sanjo.

The grand finale showcases the ‘Gimhae Municipal Gayageum Orchestra’ alongside renowned artists.

The festival aims to celebrate and preserve Korea’s rich gayageum heritage.

Admission is free but reservation-based, details available on the Gimhae Culture Center website www.gasc.or.kr.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Cool Walk in Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park

Open Air Outdoor Performances to Take Place in Gimhae

Ulsan’s Hydrogen Tram Passes Feasibility Study

Korea Destinations: Gyeongnam Forests Offer Healthy Rest and Rejuvenation

Ulsan Presents “2023 Ulsan Garden Story Fair” with a Focus on Garden Culture

The Latest

Busan’s BOUNCE 2023 Startup Event Returns for its Second Edition

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Busan Architecture Tours Return for Second Half of 2023

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo

Lotte Giants’ Manager Larry Sutton Resigns Due to Health Reasons

From Stadiums to Screens: How Technology is Transforming Korean Sports Viewing

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
1kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 