13th Miryang Samnangjin Strawberry Seeding Festival Held This Weekend

The 13th Miryang Samnangjin Strawberry Seeding Festival will be held at the Samnangjin Nonghyup Processing Plant for three days, starting on the eve of March 31st and ending on April 2nd.

Miryang Samrangjin, Korea’s strawberry season boasting a history of 80 years of strawberry cultivation, offers a variety of programs so that you can taste and enjoy delicious strawberries while viewing cherry blossoms at the end of March.

During the event period, you can purchase fresh strawberries harvested on the day, strawberry jam, strawberry rice cakes, and excellent agricultural products from Miryang City.

In addition, a variety of things to enjoy are prepared, including a free tasting event where you can taste strawberry beer, strawberry makgeolli, and strawberry sparkling wine, a magic show, bubble show, air bounce, an SNS-certified event, and operation of a tourism promotion booth for the 2023 Visit Miryang Year.

In addition, the 1st Miryang Samrangjin Strawberry Poetry Festival Child Model Contest will be held with festival singing contests, performances by local artists, and congratulatory performances by singers.

