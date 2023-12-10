Image; Busan Police Agency
Busan News

14 Injured In Bus Collision in Dong-gu

By Haps Staff

A collision occurred between a city bus in motion and a stationary city bus in the bus lane in Dong-gu, resulting in injuries to 14 individuals.

As reported by the Busan Dongbu Police Station on the 8th, the incident occurred around 2:40 pm when bus No. 81 collided with the rear of bus No. 82 on a road in Sujeong-dong, Dong-gu.

Following the collision, 14 passengers on bus No. 81 experienced discomfort and were promptly taken to the hospital. At the time of the accident, there were 29 passengers on the bus.

The buses were traveling in the designated bus-only lane from Jwacheon-dong towards Busanjin Station. Bus No. 82 was stationary, discharging passengers when the collision happened.

Authorities investigating the exact cause of the accident.

