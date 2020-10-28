Image:The Wild Goose Lake/Dong Jinsong/ Academy Asian Film Awards (AFA-Academy)
BIFF CoverageEntertainmentMovies & TV

14th Asian Film Awards Winners Announced

Haps Staff

The Asian Film Awards Academy announced the winners of the 14th Asian Film Awards yesterday.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation was broadcast online on AFAA’s website and YouTube channel and Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market website.

Wilfred Wong, Chairman of AFAA and the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society congratulated all winners. “I would like to thank especially this year’s jury for their time and effort. Although we could not hold an award ceremony in-person, I hope we can gather together to celebrate the 15th Asian Film Awards next year,” said Wong.

Lee Yong-kwan, Chairman of Busan International Film Festival, said “As the organizer of this year’s Asian Film Awards, we are happy to receive support from internationally renowned filmmakers Koreeda Hirokazu, Lee Chang-dong, Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, Anthony Chen, and world acclaimed film talents Yakusho Koji, Samal Yeslyamova, Yang Ik-joon, Kara Wai and Johnny Huang Jingyu to announce the winners. In such difficult times, I am happy to see the unity of Asian cinema.”

Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of Tokyo International Film Festival explained, “As Shakespeare put it: ‘The night is long that never finds the day.’ The power of cinema enriches our daily lives and gives us courage to overcome the pandemic. Thank you everyone involved for their contribution to make AFA14 a special one.”

The Best Film award was made to Parasite, which also won Best Screenplay for co-writers Han Jin Won and the film’s director Bong Joon Ho. The film also won for Best Production Design and Best Editing totaling four awards. “I am grateful to all the people involved with the Asian Film Awards for making it possible that Parasite could become part of AFA’s legacy. I strongly believe that we will meet in person next year at the Asian Film Awards, shake hands, and enjoy talking with one another without masks…I believe that nothing can stop us from continuing to make films,” said Bong.

Wang Xiaoshuai’s sensitive and emotionally powerful three-hour drama, So Long, My Son earned him Best Director. Wang said, “As a director, I advocate creating freely and thinking independently. Under the intense social and political pressure, I hope that I can always stand by the side of the ordinary to make the vulnerable powerful. We, as Asians, have different national backgrounds, films can present such diversities, but can also deliver a mutual message of humanity, of love, respect, and dignity.”

Hikari from Japan was named the Best New Director for her feature debut on a disabled person facing and overcoming society’s prejudice in 37 Seconds. “We made this film hoping to open people’s hearts and minds to show that despite our differences on the outside, we are the same on the inside. There’s love, desires, and we all have stories to tell. All we need is to lean in, and listen to one another and I truly hope, really hope, that our film will inspire you to do so.” Hikari said.

The Best Actor award was given to Lee Byung-hun for his outstanding performance as assassin of former Korean President Park Chung-hee in the political thriller The Man Standing Next. “First, I would like to thank the AFA for the Best Actor award, and the actors and crew of The Man Standing Next. The chemistry between the actors in this film was a big part of why I am able to receive this award. Please stay safe, and I’m sure we’ll all be able to meet at the movies again soon,” said Lee.

Better Days stars Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee won Best Actress and Best Newcomer for their outstanding performances. Zhou and Yee thanked all for recognizing their performances in the film and thanked producer Jojo Hui Yuet Chun, director Derek Tsang Kwok Cheung and everyone in the Better Days team. “I am grateful to every jury member for their encouragement, and I look forward to seeing you all in the near future,” said Zhou. “I will keep working hard to achieve more outstanding performances in the future,” said Yee.

Kase Ryo won the Best Supporting Actor in the Japan-Uzbekistan-Qatar co-production, To the Ends of the Earth. Kase thanked the AFAA and the jury for giving him the award, “To be honest, I was surprised when I heard about the nomination because my role in this film was rather low key, my performance there was a fairly quiet one. So, it’s encouraging for me to be reminded the fact that there still are people who appreciate that kind of thing in films,” he says.

Samantha Ko received Best Supporting Actress award for her subtle and emotional performance in A Sun. “First I would like to thank the judges for giving me this award. I also would like to thank the director Chung Mong-Hong for trusting me. 2020 is difficult year for everybody, but I still believe that love can change everything. Be humble, be grateful to give love. Peace to everyone!” Ko says.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

BIFF Coverage

Award Winners of the 23rd Asian Project Market Unveiled

Haps Staff -
The 23rd Asian Project Market, held virtually for three days from Oct 26th to 28th, announced the award winners.
Read more
Movies & TV

9th India Film Festival Held at the BCC This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 9th India Film Festival takes place from October 31 - November 1 at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

Asian Project Market 2020 Opens Virtual Event

Haps Staff -
Asian Project Market (APM), which is the biggest market for investment and co-production in Asia, will be held online for three days from October 26th to 28th.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Screening Eight Barrier-Free Films

BeFM News -
The Busan International Film Festival is screening eight barrier-free films for the visually and hearing impaired.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Announced the Winners of Asia Contents Awards

Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market announced the winners of the 2nd Asia Contents Awards online.  
Read more
BIFF Coverage

Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Held Online, Announces the Official Schedule

Haps Staff -
Asian Contents & Film Market is held online for the first time this year for three days from October 26th to October 28th.
Read more

The Latest

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week Gets Underway

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week will be held online for three days from Thursday to Saturday, with representative designers, fashion association directors, and fashion companies from eight ASEAN countries and Korea.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Enjoy Autumn Colors at Busan City Hall Plaza

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Busan City Hall's outdoor greening plaza has been transformed into colorful autumn leaves and is used as a place where citizens can enjoy the mood of autumn. 
Read more

2020 World Peace Forum Begins Today in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The 2020 World Peace Forum, the main event of the Busan UN Week, will be held today.
Read more

Award Winners of the 23rd Asian Project Market Unveiled

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
The 23rd Asian Project Market, held virtually for three days from Oct 26th to 28th, announced the award winners.
Read more

14th Asian Film Awards Winners Announced

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
The Asian Film Awards Academy announced the winners of the 14th Asian Film Awards yesterday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
76 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 