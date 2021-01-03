14th Jirisan Sancheong Dried Persimmon Festival

The 14th edition of the Jirisan Sancheong Dried Persimmon Festival will be held online for 10 days from the 7th to the 17th.

This year’s Jirisan Sancheong Dried Persimmon Festival will be held through the festival website — www.gocgam.kr/festival.

Sancheong Dried Persimmons are considered to be the best snacks in winter because of the development of processing technology utilizing natural conditions, as they contain about 2 to 20 times the content of vitamin C compared to other major dried persimmons.

In addition, it has been found to be excellent in preventing hypertension and arteriosclerosis, treating diarrhea, relieving hangovers, preventing bronchitis and cold, as well as improving cognitive function.