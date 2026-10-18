14th KIMES BUSAN 2026 @ BEXCO

The 14th KIMES BUSAN International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show will take place from October 23 to 25 at BEXCO, bringing together companies and professionals from the medical and healthcare industries.

The exhibition will showcase medical technology, hospital equipment and healthcare-related products, providing an opportunity for industry professionals and visitors to explore developments in the medical sector.

KIMES BUSAN is a regional edition of Korea’s medical equipment exhibition series, connecting manufacturers, suppliers and healthcare professionals.

Event Information

Date: October 23–25, 2026

Venue: BEXCO, Busan

Website: www.kimesbusan.com