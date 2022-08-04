Image: Sancheong-gun
14th Sancheong Cannon Forest Justice Song Festival to be Held at Samjang-myeon, Sancheong-gun This Saturday

The 14th Sancheong Cannon Forest Justice Song Song Festival will be held at the Jirisan Social Welfare Center in Samjang-myeon, Sancheong-gun, at 7 pm on August 6th.

This year’s music festival will be held as a free song contest by abolishing the existing restrictions on participating songs, which could only participate with songs by composer Jung Eui-song.

Twelve finalists were selected through a fierce competition in June and will be on the stage of the competition.

The grand prize is 5 million won, the first prize is 2 million won, the second prize is 1 million won, the encouragement prize is 500,000 won, and the popularity prize is 300,000 won each.

In particular, the grand prize winners are given benefits such as free album production support.

Park Seo-jin, Han Hye-jin, and Yoon Tae-hwa will appear as the first singers to present an exciting and passionate stage.

As side events of the song festival, various experience events such as rice cake making, cotton candy making, face painting, and a market for agricultural specialties are operated.

Daepo Forest in Samjang-myeon, where the event is held, is a water play spot visited by many people from all over the country every year thanks to its outstanding natural scenery.

Recently, it has become more popular as a summer vacation destination through SNS such as YouTube.

