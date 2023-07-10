Image: Tongyeong City
Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

14th Tongyeong Mayor’s National Turtle Boat Rowing Contest to be Held August 5th

By Haps Staff

The 14th National Turtle Boat Rowing Contest is set to take place on August 5 as part of the 62nd Tongyeong Hansan Daecheop Festival..

In the Turtle Boat rowing competition, teams of 11 individuals (7 males, 4 females) will board a turtle boat and row a distance of 250 meters around a turning point, aiming to reach the finish line.

Up to 5 teams will start simultaneously in each race to determine the winner. The competition is divided into institutional groups, townships, and eastern divisions, with preliminary, semifinal, and final matches held.

This year, a special addition to the event will be the 1st Tongyeong Office of Education Superintendent Boat Turtle Ship Rowing Competition, exclusively for elementary, middle, and high school students, scheduled to take place on August 4. The general division of the contest will be held on August 5 at the sea in front of Naejukdo Waterside Park in Jukrim.

The 62nd Tongyeong Hansan Great Battle Festival, running from August 4 to August 12, will encompass various festivities throughout Tongyeong City, including a drone show, fireworks display, reenactment of the Battle of Hansan, and a grand celebration for all citizens.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 