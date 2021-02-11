15 Caught in Latest DUI Citywide Crackdown

The Busan Police Agency said that 15 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in 17 places during the citywide crackdown held from 9 pm to midnight on the night before the 4-day Lunar New Year weekend.

Six of them had blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, enough to get their driver’s license canceled. Nine others were caught with BAC of 0.05 or higher, enough to get their licenses suspended.

On Wednesday night, the police mobilized 122 officers, including traffic police, sidecars, and riot police, to crack down on drunk driving.

Many were caught for drunk driving despite the city having made an announcement of an intensive crackdown.