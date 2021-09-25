15 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Fall is one of the main festival seasons in Korea and Busan is chock full of festivals and events that you won’t want to miss.

Schedules may change with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, but for now, the city plans to be holding more events this fall.

With that in mind, here are the events happening in October that you’ll want to put on your to-do calendar.

October Festivals and Events in Busan

2021 BFAA International Art Fair

One of the largest art events of the year returns to BEXCO.

Period: October 1 – 4

Venue: BEXCO

Busan Heritage Night

Take a look back into the history of the city with a Heritage Night tour.

Period: October 1 – 2

Venue: Online

Busan International Rock Festival

This year’s concert will be held both online and offline.

Period: October 2

Venue: Offline (Samnak Park) and online events

Busan Science Festival

The 20th edition of the festival will be held online.

Period: October 2 – 10

Venue: Online

Busan International Film Festival

The 26th Busan International Film Festival returns with another jam-packed schedule of fantastic films from across the world.

Period: October 6 – 15

Venues: Busan Cinema Center

2021 ASEAN Market

A three-day event featuring great items from around the ASEAN region.

Period: October 8 – 10

Venues: ASEAN Culture House

Musical Legend Little Basketball Club

Two performances of a basketball-themed musical.

Period: October 9

Venues: Busan Cultural Center

Asian Contents and Film Market

Asian Contents & Film Market will host diverse events online such as Asian Project Market (APM), Entertainment Intellectual Property (E-IP) Market, and Asia Contents Awards (ACA) for local and international film, audiovisual, and entertainment industry professionals during the 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

Period: October 11 – 14

Venues: Online

Sea Art Festival

The exhibition is scheduled to open for 30 days from October 16th at Ilgwang Beach.

Period: October 16 – November 14

Venues: Ilgwang Beach

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship 2021

LPGA Women’s golf returns to Busan with 84 of the world’s best competing for the title.

Period: October 21 – 24

Venue: LPGA International Busan, Gijang

National Theater Live

National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. This month’s event is King Lear.

Period: October 23

Venues: Busan Cultural Center

Passion & Fashion Busan 2021

Fashion Week returns to BEXCO where you can see the latest designs at fashion shows, booths, and more.

Period: October 28 – 30

Venue: BEXCO

2021 Oneness Festival – K-POP Contest

The 2021 Oneness Festival presented by foreign language radio stations across Korea are searching for entrants to join its K-pop cover singing competition.

Period: October 30

Venues: TBS Concert Hall

Halloween

Grab your best costume and head out for a night of Halloween shenanigans.

Period: October 30

Venue: Local bars

THE FRENCH MUSICAL CONCERT “Encore”

Enjoy the music of France with hits from French musicals Les Miserables, Notre Dame de Paris, and Mozart Opera Rock.

Period: October 30 – 31

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium