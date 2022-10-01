Korea Destinations: 15 Festivals to Check Out Around The Country in October

October is one of the busiest times of the year in South Korea for festivals as the leaves turn their autumn hue and the weather cools down considerably after the long summer heat subsides.

By no means all of the festivals around the country, here is a look at 15 of the best you’ll want to check out this month.

Festivals around South Korea in October

Yeongju Punggi Insam Festival

Date: September 30 – October 23

City: Yeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do

Location: Namwoncheon Stream in Punggi-eup

One of the biggest ginseng regions in the country gets together to celebrate with performances and exhibitions.

Great Baekje Festival

Date: October 1 – 10

City: Buyeo-gun, Chungcheongnam-do

Location: Buyeo: Areas of Gudeurae Plaza, Gongju: Areas of Geumgangsingwan Park

First started in 1955, the festival aims to bring the history and culture of the Baekje era to life, taking place at UNESCO-recognized sites.

Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival

Date: October 1 – 3

City: Wonju, Gangwon-do

Location: Wonju Performing Stage

Dancing carnival competition, cultural arts performances, a playground, and markets are all part of the fun festival.

Jarasum International Jazz Festival

Date: October 1 – 3

City: Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do

Location: Jarasum Island

Enjoy world-class jazz artists amongst the island’s beauty at this three-day festival.

Gangneung Coffee Festival

Date: October 3 – 6

City: Ganneung, Gangwon-do

Location: Gangneung Ice Arena

Coffee lovers have united each year since 2009 to enjoy coffee-related events along with the city’s culture.

Jeonju Bibimbap Festival

Date: October 6 – 10

City: Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do

Location: Jeonju Hanok Village & Korean Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall

The home of bibimbap, the Jeonju Bibimbap Festival celebrates the local delicacy each year.

Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo

Date: October 7 – 23

City: Gyeryong, Chungcheongnam-do

Location: Gyeryong Runway

The expo aims to promote peace by understanding international military culture, while also looking at the technical aspects of the military for future leaders.

Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival

Date: October 7 – 9

City: Suwon, Gyeonggi-do

Location: Hwaseong Haenggung Palace

A fantastic way to look back in time at the UNESCO Heritage site with lots of events and activities for everyone.

Namdo Food Festival

Date: October 7 – 9

City: Gangjin-gun, Jeollanam-do

Location: Gangjinman Bay Ecology Park

Food and agriculture products make up this fun festival along with cultural performances and a food market.

Seoul International Fireworks Festival

Date: October 8

City: Seoul

Location: Yeouido Hangang Park

One of the largest festivals each fall, fireworks are the main draw along the Han River.

Itaewon Global Village Festival

Date: October 15 – 16

City: Seoul

Location: Itaewon Special Tourist Zone

Held every fall, this massive gathering of cultures brings food, parades, events, and fun.

Seoul Silver Grass Festival

Date: October 15 – 21

City: Seoul

Location: Haneul Park

Enjoy a beautiful night stroll amongst the lit-up lush Eulalia grass along the Han River.

Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: October 21 – 30

City: Iksan-si, Jeollabuk-do

Location: Jungang Sports Complex

Tons of activities and products related to chrysanthemums are on display at the yearly festival in Iksan.

Geoje Island Flower Festival

Date: October 29 – November 6

City: Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Geoje-si Agriculture Development Complex

Enjoy fall at its best on the beautiful island with this event full of flowers and activities for the family.

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: October 29 – November 9

City: Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Masan Fishery Market and areas of Cheong-dong and Odong-dong

One of the biggest chrysanthemum regions in Korea, Masan has celebrated the flower each year since 2000 with this large festival.