15 people were rescued on Haeundae beach yesterday afternoon due to the season’s first rip current.

At around 1:40 pm yesterday, about 15 people were swept away by a rip current near the 8th and 9th beach watchtowers and had to be rescued.

A rip current is a narrow current that forms when waves moving toward the shore break and quickly rush away from shore. It can cause serious accidents by suddenly sweeping people away from the shore.