150 White-naped Cranes Show Up at Hwapocheon Wetland

Approximately 150 wintering white-naped cranes arrived at the Hwapocheon Wetland in Hallim-myeon.

This marks the first-ever sighting of a white-naped crane group in the Hwapocheon Wetland.

Designated as Natural Monument No. 203 and classified as a Class II endangered species, the white-naped crane primarily breeds in Russia and Mongolia, migrating to Japan, China, and Korea for the winter.

As an omnivore, it consumes fish, crustaceans, amphibians, rice, and plant roots.

With a global population of around 6,000 individuals, about 2,000 of them predominantly winter in locations such as Korea’s Cheorwon Plain, Paju, Yeoncheon, and Junam Reservoir in Changwon.

The Hwapocheon Wetland, encompassing a spacious plain and an island area within Hwapocheon, provides an essential resting and feeding ground for migratory birds.

Recognized for its rich biodiversity, Hwapocheon Wetland is home to 812 species, including 23 endangered wildlife species.

It received designation as a national wetland protection area in November 2017 and was chosen as a domestic candidate site for Ramsar Wetland City in September 2023.