Image: Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival
15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival Accepting Entries

Haps Staff

The 15th BIKY will be held from 7 to 13 July 2020 in Busan is pleased to announce a call for entry for ‘Ready~Action!’, the only competitive section of the festival ‘Ready~Action!’ is a section for films made by young filmmakers with unconstrained ideas and imagination.

BIKY is looking forward to many young talents from all over the world to share their works at the festival.

Eligibility

– Short films made by children and youth (under 18 years old worldwide)

– Short films within 30min, completed after January 2019

– There are no constraints on subjects, styles and genres

Section

-Ready~Action! 12: Under 12 years old children

– Ready~Action! 15: 13-15 years old junior

– Ready~Action! 18: 16-18 years old youth

Submission Guide

– Fill out the submission form available on (www.biky.or.kr) or (www.filmfreeway.com/biky)

You should fill in director information, contact number, complete year.

  • Submission period: 3 February to 13 March pm 5:00(KST)
  • Submitted online screener must be same version as the final
  • Submitted information will be used as printed matter and promotional materials for the festival
  • English subtitles should be on the film (to review clearly)

Selection

– 40 Finalists will be selected by committee members composed of children & youth and programmers in preliminary

– Announcement: 29 April, through (www.biky.or.kr) and notified individually

Juries and Awards

  • Juries will be composed of last year’s winners of ‘Ready-Action!’ and young professionals from worldwide
  • 1 best film (UNESCO Creative City of Film) will be awarded with a plaque
  • Special prize: Asia Tie-up Award, Audience Award
  • Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony during the festival period

Shipment & Responsibility

– All the finalists should send finalized file to ([email protected]) by 14 May

It is recommended to submit the film online. We don’t cover shipping costs.

-All films must haw English subtitles

-Submitted films will be kept in the BIKY archive to use only non-commercial purposes.

Inquiry Program Team

Contacts Coordinator [email protected] / Manager [email protected]

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival

#606 Centum Venture Town, 41 Centum Dong-ro, Haeundae-Gu, Busan 48059, Republic of Korea

T.+82.51.743.7652 F.+82.51.711.7412 www.bikyockr

www.instagram.com/biky_filmfest

www.facebook.com/biky.festival

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

