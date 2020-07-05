Image: Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival
EntertainmentMovies & TV

15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

BeFM News

The 15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) will kick off on the 7th, where some 180 works from 50 countries will be screened.

Programmers recommended 5 to 6 works, including the opening film ‘Binti’ on the 3rd, as must-see films during the festival.

Binty is a film co-produced by the Netherlands and Belgium.

Another film ‘A Story of Hong Gil-dong’ being screened as a special exhibition work for the 15th anniversary of the film festival is also attracting attention.

The 15th BIKY festival will kick off on the 7th at 6 pm at the Haneulyeon Theatre in Busan Cinema Center, and the festival will run until the 13th at other locations including Busan Cinema Experience Museum and Buk-gu Culture Center.

Event Information

Period: July 7 – July 13, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, Busan Buk-gu Culture Ice Sports Center, Busan Museum of Movies

Website: http://www.biky.or.kr/

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival to be Online This Year

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival confirmed that this year's festival will be a non-face-to-face film festival.
Read more
Movies & TV

GODARD II Screening at the Busan Cinema Center Until July 5th

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard's films until July 5th.
Read more
Movies & TV

Six Popular Korean Films Being Screened With English Subtitles at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
Six popular Korean movies are currently being screened at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City with English subtitles.
Read more
Movies & TV

World Cinema XVII To Run at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market Changes its Name

Haps Staff -
Fifteen years after its establishment in 2006, the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market announces a name change to Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan Cinema Center to Screen Five Bong Joon-ho Films Until the 26th

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center will hold special screenings of Bong Joon-ho's films until the 26th of this month.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: July 6 – July 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gwangam Beach in Changwon Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Changwon City announced on the 2nd that it will start operating Gwangam Beach for 51 days until the 20th of August.
Read more

Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares. 
Read more

15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

Movies & TV BeFM News -
The 15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) will kick off on the 7th, where some 180 works from 50 countries will be screened.
Read more

유치원에서 문화재 속 동물 친구들을 만나요

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 정관박물관이 코로나19 확산으로 박물관 방문이 어려워진 지역 유아 교육기관을 위해 어린이 눈높이에 맞춘 역사문화 교육 꾸러미 「교실에서 만나는 박물관 – 동물의 왕국」을 제공한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

Global Gathering 2020 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan News Haps Staff -
Registration for booths and performances at this year's Global Gathering is now open.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
83 %
1kmh
90 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares. 
Read more

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea