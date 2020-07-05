15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

The 15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) will kick off on the 7th, where some 180 works from 50 countries will be screened.

Programmers recommended 5 to 6 works, including the opening film ‘Binti’ on the 3rd, as must-see films during the festival.

Binty is a film co-produced by the Netherlands and Belgium.

Another film ‘A Story of Hong Gil-dong’ being screened as a special exhibition work for the 15th anniversary of the film festival is also attracting attention.

The 15th BIKY festival will kick off on the 7th at 6 pm at the Haneulyeon Theatre in Busan Cinema Center, and the festival will run until the 13th at other locations including Busan Cinema Experience Museum and Buk-gu Culture Center.

Event Information

Period: July 7 – July 13, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, Busan Buk-gu Culture Ice Sports Center, Busan Museum of Movies

Website: http://www.biky.or.kr/