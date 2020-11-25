Image: Busan International Magic Festival
Arts & Culture

15th Busan International Magic Festival Hosting Two Gala Shows This Weekend

Haps Staff

Busan Cinema Center plays host to two fantastic magic shows as part of the 15th Busan International Magic Festival.

Both shows will be subject to COVID-19 audience restrictions and safety measures.

Event Information

Magic Galashow ‘The House’

Period: November 27 – 28, 2020

Time: 19:30

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: VIP-seat 55,000 won, R-seat 35,000 won

Grande Gala Show

Period: November 28 – 29, 2020

Time: Nov. 28 15:00, Nov. 29 17:00

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: VIP-seat 55,000 won, R-seat 35,000 won

 

