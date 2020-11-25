15th Busan International Magic Festival Hosting Two Gala Shows This Weekend

Busan Cinema Center plays host to two fantastic magic shows as part of the 15th Busan International Magic Festival.
Both shows will be subject to COVID-19 audience restrictions and safety measures.
Event Information
Magic Galashow ‘The House’
Period: November 27 – 28, 2020
Time: 19:30
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: VIP-seat 55,000 won, R-seat 35,000 won
Grande Gala Show
Period: November 28 – 29, 2020
Time: Nov. 28 15:00, Nov. 29 17:00
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: VIP-seat 55,000 won, R-seat 35,000 won