The 15th Busan International Magic Festival gets underway today through Sunday at Gunam-ro in Haeundae.

The festival had previously been postponed in June but will take an outdoor stage this weekend.

Events run from 6 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The event will also feature the 2nd International Magic Busking Championships.

Event Information

Period: August 14 – 16, 2020

Time: 18:00~21:30

Venue: Gunam-ro in Haeundae

Free admission