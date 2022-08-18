15th Gimhae International Music Festival to be Held from August 20 to October 15

Various cultural and artistic performances will be held as part of the 15th Gimhae International Music Festival from August 20 to October 15 at the Gimhae Cultural Center and Gimhae Culture Center.

Hosted by Gimhae City and Inje University, the Gimhae International Music Festival is the first international piano music festival in Korea to showcase various educational programs and artistic performances for citizens by focusing on composers who celebrate the anniversary every year.

This year, the event is being held under the theme of ‘Inspiration of Light’.

Starting with the self-produced family classic musical “Can you hear me, Uncle Beethoven?” to be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 20th at Gimhaebu Cultural Center Hani Hall, it will be followed by the Piano Competition Awards Ceremony and the Winners’ Concert on August 20th at 6 pm at Gimhaebu Cultural Center Hani Hall, piano and violin chamber music concert on September 17 at 5 pm at Gimhae Culture Center Maru Hall, and German pianist Jeverlin Eckertstein invited piano recital on October 12 at 7:30 pm at Gimhaebu Cultural Center Hani Hall.

The performance “Inspiration of Light”, which will mark the end of the 15th Gimhae International Music Festival, will be held on October 15 at 5 pm at the Gimhae Center for the Performing Arts Maru Hall, with Gimhae International Music Festival Festival Orchestra led by conductor Lee Dong-shin who will be on stage together to hold a large-scale concert covering piano, chorus, and orchestra.

Ticket reservations can be made through Interpark, and for details, refer to the website of the Gimhae International Music Festival (www.gimf.kr).