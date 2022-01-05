Image: Sancheong-gun
15th Jirisan Sancheong Dried Persimmon Festival Takes Place From Thursday

Haps Staff

The 15th edition of the Jirisan Sancheong Dried Persimmon Festival will be held both online and offline from the 6th to the 23rd.

The offline portion of the event will be held from the 6th to the 9th at the Sancheong Dried Persimmon Distribution Center in Sicheun-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.

Sancheong Dried Persimmons are considered to be the best snacks in winter because of the development of processing technology utilizing natural conditions, as they contain about 2 to 20 times the content of vitamin C compared to other major dried persimmons.

In addition, it has been found to be excellent in preventing hypertension and arteriosclerosis, treating diarrhea, relieving hangovers, preventing bronchitis and cold, as well as improving cognitive function.

