16 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Busan on Sunday

Haps Staff

The city of Busan confirmed 16 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 of them related to Haetrak Nursing Hospital, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 73 cases.

With the 16 new cases, the total in Busan has grown to 565 cases.

Two additional cases were said to be Russian nationals who came from overseas.

Twelve of the new cases at the nursing hospital were patients while the other two were workers.

The total of patients testing positive has reached 58 with 15 workers also infected.

The confirmation of testing percent is 27.5% at the nursing hospital.

blank
