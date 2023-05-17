168 Stairs Monorail Removed in Nampo-dong

The monorail installed on the “168 Stairs” in Choryang has been removed with a plan to install an incline elevator in its place.

Since its service began in 2016, the monorail experienced frequent breakdowns. After its operation was suspended this March, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority conducted a safety inspection and declared it unfit for service.

The district expects that the inclined elevator will provide better safety and easier maintenance compared to the monorail which was suspended four times in 2020, six times in 2021, and four times last year.