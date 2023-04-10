16th Busan International Improvisational Dance Festival to Be Held April 21-23

The Busan Improvisational Dance Steering Committee will hold the 16th Busan International Improvisational Dance Festival on April 21st and 23rd.

The event will be held at Busan Citizens Park’s Visitor Center Outdoor Performance Hall and Trace Theater, Pusan National University Art Center, Pusan National University, and Silla University.

The artistic director is Professor Park Eun-hwa of Pusan National University (dance department), and a total of 151 people, including 28 artists, will participate.

It is said that ‘improvisational dance’ literally means a movement that is unadorned and expresses itself as the body and mind react and create.

It is the work of deriving images from the unconscious of the creative subject, breaking away from the standardized form of performance. It is also establishing itself as an art experience genre in that it provides fresh stimulation not only to professional dancers but also to the general public.

In Busan, the Busan Improvisational Dance Steering Committee has held this festival every year since its first event in 2003.

The program consists of Campus Improvisation, Technology/Convergence Improvisation, and an Open Improvisation Workshop.

On the 21st, Pusan National University’s Nuckter and Shilla University’s Remote ZOOM students majoring in modern dance will present ‘Campus Improvisation’.

On the same day, ‘Technology Convergence Improvisation’ awaits the audience at Pusan National University Art Center. With this year’s most focused program, digital media artist Kim Hyun-myung joins Miguel Camerero (Spain), Kang Hee-jung, Kim Sung-yong, Shin Eun-joo, Ahn Sun-hee, Sang-hoon Lee, and Hye-ri Lee in collaboration.

On the 22nd, ‘Open Improvisation’ with students and community groups will be held at the outdoor stage of the Busan Citizens Park Visitor Center.

Pusan National University’s Department of Dance, ‘Happy Virus’, a dance troupe for the disabled, ‘Fire Moth’, Yeongsan University’s Department of Acting and Performing Arts, and Miya Art Dance Company will prepare performances.

The ‘Relay Impromptu’ held on the 23rd at the Trace Theater in Busan Citizens Park is a plan in which artists perform 10-minute, 90-minute dances one after another. A total of 9 teams, including Kang Mi-hee, Mulberry Shop, Lee Tae-sang, and Jayu, a modern dance troupe, will participate.

There are also workshops where citizens and artists work together. Process ‘init’ with instructor Kim Seong-yong, which contains the process of developing and materializing creative movements, and ‘Bodychronos’ with instructor Miguel Camarero, where you can experience creative movements based on butoh dance and somatic movement techniques, will be held.

An online lecturer Soo-kyung Hahm will prepare a place for communication with the theme of ‘Possibility of non-face-to-face cultural arts education’.