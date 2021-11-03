Image: Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee
Arts & Culture

16th Busan International Magic Festival Magic Week Begins

Haps Staff

The 16th Busan International Magic Festival will take place at Haeundae Culture Center Hall and the Busan Cinema Center from November 4 to 14.

This year’s BIMF event will be held for two weeks in the form of ‘Magic Week’ by dividing content themes into planned performances and magic gala shows to expand audience participation. 

The planned performances will be held in the first week of November, from the 4th to the 7th at the Haeundae Cultural Center.

Highlights include Lee Eun-gyeol’s special performance ‘Rising’, ‘The 3rd International Magic Busking Championship’ looking for the best in street magic, and the magic performance ‘Champion Show’.

In the second week of November, at the Busan Cinema Center,  highlights include a ‘Magic Gala Show’ by seven domestic professional magicians and a ‘National Show’ gala with 13 leading Korean magicians.

In addition, various side events will also be on hand for onlookers to enjoy.

For the safe viewing of the public from COVID-19, the event will be strictly controlled for quarantine, such as complying with indoor quarantine guidelines, wearing a mask, measuring body temperature, and operating all seats apart.

“I hope this event will be a good opportunity to quench the thirst for the cultural life that has not been enjoyed due to the prolonged COVID-19. We will do everything we can to provide a great performance,” Kim Ki-hwan, director of the Busan City Culture and Sports Bureau said.

BIMF tickets can be purchased through ‘YES24 Performance’. For more information about the festival, please visit the Busan International Magic Festival official website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
5.1 ° C
5.1 °
5.1 °
56 %
4.1kmh
46 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 