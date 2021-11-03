16th Busan International Magic Festival Magic Week Begins

The 16th Busan International Magic Festival will take place at Haeundae Culture Center Hall and the Busan Cinema Center from November 4 to 14.

This year’s BIMF event will be held for two weeks in the form of ‘Magic Week’ by dividing content themes into planned performances and magic gala shows to expand audience participation.

The planned performances will be held in the first week of November, from the 4th to the 7th at the Haeundae Cultural Center.

Highlights include Lee Eun-gyeol’s special performance ‘Rising’, ‘The 3rd International Magic Busking Championship’ looking for the best in street magic, and the magic performance ‘Champion Show’.

In the second week of November, at the Busan Cinema Center, highlights include a ‘Magic Gala Show’ by seven domestic professional magicians and a ‘National Show’ gala with 13 leading Korean magicians.

In addition, various side events will also be on hand for onlookers to enjoy.

For the safe viewing of the public from COVID-19, the event will be strictly controlled for quarantine, such as complying with indoor quarantine guidelines, wearing a mask, measuring body temperature, and operating all seats apart.

“I hope this event will be a good opportunity to quench the thirst for the cultural life that has not been enjoyed due to the prolonged COVID-19. We will do everything we can to provide a great performance,” Kim Ki-hwan, director of the Busan City Culture and Sports Bureau said.

BIMF tickets can be purchased through ‘YES24 Performance’. For more information about the festival, please visit the Busan International Magic Festival official website.