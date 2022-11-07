16th General Yi Sun-sin International Yacht Competition Concludes

The 16th General Yi Sun-sin International Yacht Competition was held from November 3 to 6 at Hansan Sea Station and Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong-si, Gyeongnam province.

This event was hosted by Gyeongnam Province and Tongyeong City and supervised by Admiral Yi Sun-sin‘s International Yacht Tournament Organizing Committee and the Gyeongnam Yacht Association.

Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s International Yacht Tournament is one of Asia’s three major yachting competitions and Korea’s largest yachting competition, held in the ‘Sea of ​​Victory‘ where Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s Battle of Hansan, one of the world’s four great naval battles, took place.

A total of 37 ships and 350 domestic and foreign athletes and officers from 12 countries, including Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, participated in this event.

Considering that this event was held during the national mourning period for the Itaewon accident, safety management was greatly strengthened by reducing official events such as the opening ceremony and securing additional safety management lines.

With the active cooperation of related organizations such as the Tongyeong Maritime Police Station, the Tongyeong CPR Volunteer Corps, and the South Gyeongnam Federation of the Korea Maritime Boys, the event was completed without any accidents.

There were 4 events in the international cruiser class: Group 1 (ORC Ⅰ ), Group 2 (ORC Ⅱ ), Group 3 (J/24), and Group 4 (J/70), divided into 3 courses.

The three courses consisted of the turtle ship course in the sea in front of Hwado, centered on Hansan Sea Station in Tongyeong and the open sea of ​​Bijindo, the site of the Battle of Hansan, the Hakikjin course round-trip between Hansando and Sojido, and the Yi Sun-sin course round-trip between Bijindo and Sojido.

The overall winner of the tournament was Team Vikyra (Korea) in the ORC Ⅰ (cruiser) event which won 6 consecutive championships, Team Blue Picasso (Korea) in the ORC Ⅱ (cruiser) event, BALQIS (Singapore) in the J/24 (sport) event, and Team MONSOON (Malaysia) took first place in the J/70 (sport) event.