16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival to be Online This Year

The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival confirmed that this year’s festival will be a non-face-to-face film festival.

The Jecheon International Music Film Festival, scheduled to be held on August 13-17, has been accelerating the preparation of the festival while watching the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to hold it online this year is the result of actively converging measures at the Jecheon city level to prioritize the safety of citizens.

Executive Chairman Cho Seong-woo said, “As long as the Corona 19 is prolonged, both citizens and quarantine authorities are keenly aware of it. We decided to participate in a non-face-to-face film festival by actively sympathizing with the policies of Jecheon City that put citizens’ safety first.”

He added, “But as a film festival that manages the Film Development Fund, our mission to protect the diversity of films through the discovery and fostering of music films must be continued.”

The Jecheon International Music Film Festival has been leading the development of Korean music films for the past 15 years, leading the development of various music film programs that contribute to the expansion of Korean music films.

Even though it decided to go online in the face of Corona 19, Korean music films such as the Jecheon Music Film Production Support Project, the Jecheon Film and Music Academy, the screening for the competition at the Film Festival, and the local theater for Jecheon citizens Programs prepared for the development of the company remain the same.

All screenings will be screened through the official online platform, and music programs will be released to the audience through the official YouTube channel and the official online platform.

The opening ceremony is also held in the form of a proclamation ceremony where only the minimum number of members, including judges and officials, are present.

In addition, the Film Festival plans to prepare a long-term screening program that introduces the screenings of the competition sector offline when the Corona 19 situation in the future stabilizes.

The screenings of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival can be seen from August 13 to August 17, 2020.

The official online platform for all screenings and music programs will be released later.