17 Best Summer Camping Sites in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam province has released its top 17 options for campers looking to get away this summer.

The campsites were put into four groups — those that are near mountains, rivers, the sea, or valleys.

If you are looking to head out camping this vacation, here are the 17 best Gyeongnam summer camping sites.

Mountain-themed

Mountain and forest themed parks tend to have less sunlight, but the allure of nature, fresh air, and forest experiences are always a fun way to experience camping.

Changwon Jinbuk Pyeongol Tourist Farm Campground

Gimhae Sineosan Natural Forest Campground

Geoje Natural Recreation Forest Campground

Yangsan Daeunsan Natural Recreation Forest Camping Site

Changnyeong Star Forest Glamping

Hapcheon Odosan Natural Recreation Forest Campground

Sea-themed

Coastal scenery, blue seas, and beautiful nature are just a few perks of heading to a sea-themed campground.

Tongyeong Gojeong Young Auto Camping Site

Sacheon Vito National Leisure Campground

Goseong Namsan Park Auto Camping Site

Namhae Sangju Eun Sand Beach Auto Camping Site

River-themed

Relax in nature and heal your mind at a river-themed campsite, some of which offer sandy beaches.

Miryang Arirang Auto Camping Site

Haman Gangnar Auto Camping Site

Hadong Pyeongsari Park Auto Camping Site

Sancheong Samjang Multipurpose Camping Site

Valley-Themed

Some valley-themed campsites include bungalows and hanok-style camp facilities making it a unique Korean-style camping experience.

Uiryeong Geojangsan Auto Camping Site

Hamyang Nongwoljeong Auto Camping Site

Geochang Jooeun Camping Site