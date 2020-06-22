17 Best Summer Camping Sites in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam province has released its top 17 options for campers looking to get away this summer.
The campsites were put into four groups — those that are near mountains, rivers, the sea, or valleys.
If you are looking to head out camping this vacation, here are the 17 best Gyeongnam summer camping sites.
Mountain-themed
Mountain and forest themed parks tend to have less sunlight, but the allure of nature, fresh air, and forest experiences are always a fun way to experience camping.
Changwon Jinbuk Pyeongol Tourist Farm Campground
Gimhae Sineosan Natural Forest Campground
Geoje Natural Recreation Forest Campground
Yangsan Daeunsan Natural Recreation Forest Camping Site
Changnyeong Star Forest Glamping
Hapcheon Odosan Natural Recreation Forest Campground
Sea-themed
Coastal scenery, blue seas, and beautiful nature are just a few perks of heading to a sea-themed campground.
Tongyeong Gojeong Young Auto Camping Site
Sacheon Vito National Leisure Campground
Goseong Namsan Park Auto Camping Site
Namhae Sangju Eun Sand Beach Auto Camping Site
River-themed
Relax in nature and heal your mind at a river-themed campsite, some of which offer sandy beaches.
Miryang Arirang Auto Camping Site
Haman Gangnar Auto Camping Site
Hadong Pyeongsari Park Auto Camping Site
Sancheong Samjang Multipurpose Camping Site
Valley-Themed
Some valley-themed campsites include bungalows and hanok-style camp facilities making it a unique Korean-style camping experience.
Uiryeong Geojangsan Auto Camping Site
Hamyang Nongwoljeong Auto Camping Site
Geochang Jooeun Camping Site