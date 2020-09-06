NewsBusan News

17 Churches in Busan Once Again Violate Administration Order

17 churches were once again caught for violating administrative orders to ban face-to-face gathering yesterday.

The head of the Busan City Culture and Arts Department said that 1,765 churches were inspected by a joint investigation team.

Of the 17 churches, eight are subject to prosecution and the other nine are subject to a group ban.

The ban on face-to-face worship for groups under 50 people expired at midnight today.

Since the administrative orders were put in place, 279 churches were caught breaking the ban on August 23, while 36 were caught last weekend.

17 Churches in Busan Once Again Violate Administration Order

Travel

