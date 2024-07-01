Image: Gyeongnam province
17 Gyeongnam Islands Selected as “Islands to Visit in 2024”

By Haps Staff

17 islands in Gyeongnam province have been selected among the “88 Islands to Visit in 2024” by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Island Promotion Agency.

The selected islands in Gyeongnam Province include:

Tongyeong: Yokjido, Saryangdo, Sangdo, Hado, Hansando, Dumido, Bijindo, Yeonhwado, Chudo, Yeondaedo, Manjido, Maemuldo

Geoje: Jisimdo, Isudo

Namhae: Jodo, Hodo

Sacheon: Sinsudo

Hadong: Daedo

Since 2015, the Ministry of Public Administration and Security has been annually selecting 20 to 30 travel-worthy islands. This year’s list marks the 10th anniversary of the “Islands to Visit” initiative and coincides with the celebration of Island Day on August 8.

For more information, visit the “Islands of Gyeongnam” website, the Korea Island Promotion Agency website.

