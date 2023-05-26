17th Busan Contents Market Opens May 31st

The Busan Contents Market (BCM), the largest broadcasting and video content trading market in Asia, will open on May 31st this year.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Busan City, the three-day event will take place at the BEXCO Exhibition Center 1 under the theme of ‘Our story is the story of the world’.

The BCM aims to attract 1,500 buyers and sellers from 600 companies representing 35 countries worldwide. Unlike last year, this year’s market will be held offline, providing a realistic experience free from the constraints of the pandemic.

The market will feature various programs, including the BCM Market, BCM Funding, BCM Conference, and BCM Academy. The BCM Market will showcase exhibition booths from leading domestic broadcasters and associations, such as KBS Media, MBC, SBS, CJ ENM, SLL, and KT Studio Genie, as well as joint pavilions representing Mongolia and the Korean drama producers association. The BCM Small and Medium Business Support Center will actively support small and medium-sized content producers in Korea, particularly in Busan, to secure export opportunities.

BCM Funding has improved its operation method to provide practical support to production companies. It offers one-stop support for production company consultation, management, and investment information, integrating business matching and funding briefings. Decision makers from prominent domestic and foreign broadcasters, Internet video services (OTT), and investors will create opportunities for content that can attract investment.

The BCM Conference will expand to 10 sessions this year, welcoming the production team and actors of Genie TV’s original drama ‘Paper Moon’ to share behind-the-scenes stories and experiences. Additionally, ‘LATAM in BCM’ will facilitate media exchange with Central and South America, exploring ways for Korean content to enter the Latin American market.

The event will also feature presentations by notable industry figures, including Emmy award-winning Hollywood producer Dev Ross, who will discuss video content rating regulation and youth protection. Various conferences on topics such as artificial intelligence content and the global success stories and strategies of K-Contents will also be held.

The BCM Academy will host five lectures focusing on ‘K-Contents Global Success Stories and Strategy’ over two offline days. Experts, such as Hogi Chang, the producer of global Internet Video Service (OTT) content <Physical: 100>, and Daeyoon Jeong, SLL chief producer, will share insights and knowledge on industry trends and production strategies.