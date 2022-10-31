17th Busan Fireworks Festival Postponed Indefinitely

The 17th Busan Fireworks Festival scheduled to be held at Gwangalli Beach on November 5th will be postponed indefinitely.

Considering that the government has declared a period of national mourning until Saturday at midnight, it has been decided to postpone this year’s Busan Fireworks Festival indefinitely.

As this year’s ‘Busan Fireworks Festival’ was supposed to be held normally for the first time in three years due to COVID-19, various programs such as fireworks busking, a talk show, an overseas invitation fireworks show, and the Busan Multimedia Fireworks show were planned.

As more than 1 million people were expected, 3,700 safety management personnel, including public officials, police, private security, and marines, were set to be mobilized to prepare step-by-step control measures for 16 major entrances and exits, including the beach as well as the urban railway station.

The city will decide whether to resume the festival while monitoring the situation in the future.