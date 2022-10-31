Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

17th Busan Fireworks Festival Postponed Indefinitely

Haps Staff

The 17th Busan Fireworks Festival scheduled to be held at Gwangalli Beach on November 5th will be postponed indefinitely.

Considering that the government has declared a period of national mourning until Saturday at midnight, it has been decided to postpone this year’s Busan Fireworks Festival indefinitely.

As this year’s ‘Busan Fireworks Festival’ was supposed to be held normally for the first time in three years due to COVID-19, various programs such as fireworks busking, a talk show, an overseas invitation fireworks show, and the Busan Multimedia Fireworks show were planned.

As more than 1 million people were expected, 3,700 safety management personnel, including public officials, police, private security, and marines, were set to be mobilized to prepare step-by-step control measures for 16 major entrances and exits, including the beach as well as the urban railway station.

The city will decide whether to resume the festival while monitoring the situation in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14.5 ° C
14.5 °
14.5 °
69 %
3.4kmh
3 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 