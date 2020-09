The 17th Busan International Performing Arts Festival will showcase their performances online this weekend.

BIPAF is a yearly event that brings together domestic and international talent to perform, which also includes a wide variety of street performances.

The festival usually runs for 10 days each year, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, the event has switched to three days online this year from Friday to Sunday.

Event Information

Period: September 25-27, 2020

YouTube Channel

Facebook

Vimeo

Website