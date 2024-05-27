17th Busan Port Festival to Take Place This Weeeknd

The 17th Busan Port Festival is set to take place on June 1-2 at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, North Port Waterfront Park, and Yeongdo Coast Guard Pier.

This event, highlighting Busan’s status as a major port city, will feature a variety of engaging programs and activities.

The festival will transform the space into a “Global Port Park,” with diverse content that showcases international cultures.

Highlights include the “Turkiye Museum,” offering a glimpse into traditional Turkish crafts, the “Japan Pavilion,” featuring Japanese music culture, and the “Thailand Pavilion,” presenting the culture of Thailand.

Additionally, the “Busan Hall” will use large containers to create a maze filled with quizzes and missions about Busan Port, making for an educational and entertaining experience. Other activities include a children’s writing and drawing contest at Bukhang Waterfront Park and a ship model-making experience.

Visitors can also enjoy boat tours on various vessels in the North Port waterway.

At the Yeongdo Coast Guard Wharf, there will be a “Large Trap Open,” port information sessions with “Saenuri” and “Jagalchi Cruise” embarkation experiences, and a “Mission Stamp Tour” around the Yeongdo Ocean Cluster.

The opening ceremony will take place on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. The event will feature a performance by singer Beomsu Kim, followed by the Busan Port Fireworks Show and the “Dong-gu Drone Art Show,” combining fireworks and a display of hundreds of large-scale drones.

For more information, visit the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee website at www.bfo.or.kr.