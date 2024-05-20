18th Busan Content Market to Host Global Media Leaders

The 18th Busan Content Market (BCM2024) is set to take place from May 22 to 24 at BEXCO.

Organized by the Busan Content Market Organizing Committee and sponsored by the city of Busan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the event is expected to attract over 700 companies and more than 2,000 buyers and sellers from around the world.

This year’s BCM will feature 45 exhibition pavilions and focus on several key areas, including market expansion into Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The event will facilitate business matching sessions with investment advisory groups and host international public investment agreements. Additionally, large-scale conferences will delve into various topics such as broadcasting, webtoons, intellectual property rights, and artificial intelligence.

Since its inception in 2007, the Busan Content Market has grown significantly, expanding its influence from Asia to the entire world. It serves as a premier global event for networking among professionals in broadcasting, animation, webtoons, games, and other creative genres, and is a vital platform for promoting K-content globally.

Key Highlights of BCM2024

Market Expansion: This year’s BCM aims to develop new content markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East through agreements with international institutions. Notable partnerships include an agreement with Serbia’s Novi Sad Film Festival and discussions on advancing K-content in African countries such as South Africa and Nigeria.

Investment Opportunities: The event will feature business matching with over 30 startup investment companies, providing investment opportunities in various content areas like webtoons and the metaverse. Additionally, the event will include international co-production initiatives and investment agreement ceremonies to stimulate the content industry.

Large-scale Conferences: BCM2024 will host several significant conferences focusing on the global success of K-dramas. Highlights include:

A discussion on the production of the drama “Conglomerate X Detective” with lead actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

A session featuring Neve Parchman, the director of “The Sympathizer,” and a conversation with the team behind the Israeli drama “Kbodo” and its Korean remake “Your Honor.”

Jaedam Media will share success stories from filming the latest season of Netflix’s “Weak Hero,” and a showcase featuring a webtoon created through a collaboration between cartoonist Lee Hyun-se and AI.

Special Event: BCM OTT Drama Awards (BODA)

One of the most anticipated events of BCM2024 is the BCM OTT Drama Awards (BODA), scheduled for May 23. This special event will recognize and award outstanding works in various categories, celebrating excellence in the field of internet video services and drama production.