18th Busan International Magic Festival Takes Place This Weekend

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee, will host the 18th Busan International Magic Festival (BIMF) at the Busan Cinema Center from June 30th to July 2nd.

The highlight of the event will be the announcement of the “Magic Convention,” featuring various programs aimed at showcasing the art of magic.

These will include the “International Magic Contest,” where new magicians will compete for a chance to advance on the global stage, the “Magic Gala Show” featuring renowned magicians from around the world, and the “Magic Talk Show” discussing the history of Korean magic.

In addition, the festival will present lectures, a magic lounge for interactive experiences, and other captivating performances.

The event aims to promote magic as a cultural tourism asset, fostering local tourism and boosting the city’s economy. BIMF tickets will be available for purchase on the YES24 performance website, and additional information can be found on the festival’s official website and social media platforms.